HC quashes FIR registered against licenced manufacturer, seller of fire crackers

October 14, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has quashed an FIR registered against a licenced manufacturer and seller of fire crackers. The FIR was registered after a boy died and another sustained serious injuries when the crackers being burst during a marriage procession fell on them in Mullukudi in Thanjavur district in 2020.

The court was hearing the petition filed by S. Pandian who sought the quash of the FIR registered against him. The case of the prosecution was that two boys who were present at the marriage procession sustained serious injuries after the crackers fell on them. They were rushed to the hospital. One of them died in hospital while receiving treatment.

While the person who burst the crackers was named the second accused and the person who headed the marriage party, the first accused, the petitioner was named the third accused in the case. The petitioner said that he had nothing to do with the incident and he was not aware of the occurrence till he was arrested. He sought to quash the FIR registered against him.

Justice P. Dhanabal observed that on the date of occurrence, the petitioner had the licence to sell crackers. Therefore, it was clear that even according to the FIR, the allegations against the petitioner were vague.

In the present case, the petitioner being a seller of crackers cannot be prosecuted with the first and second accused. Crackers were burst without following the safety measures, the court observed. The court quashed the FIR registered against the petitioner.

