HC quashes FIR registered against activist Fatima

Madurai

07 February 2022 20:17 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court quashed an FIR registered against activist Fatima of Thoothukudi by the Thoothukudi police in 2020. She along with others were booked after they had staged a protest condemning the Sattankulam custodial deaths incident. The police said the protesters had assembled in violation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan observed that the Sattankulam custodial deaths incident had sent shock waves throughout the country. It raised fundamental issues concerning the upholding of human rights.

The petitioner as a public interested citizen was certainly entitled to voice her concern in this regard. Therefore, by no stretch of imagination can the assembly be called an unlawful assembly, the judge said and quashed the FIR against activist Fatima and other protesters.