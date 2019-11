MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday quashed an FIR registered against evangelist Mohan C. Lazarus. A complaint was registered against him in 2018 for his alleged remark against Hindu gods. Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan allowed the petition filed by Mr. Lazarus for quashing the FIR, which was registered by Nagercoil police under various IPC sections based on a complaint filed by Nambirajan.