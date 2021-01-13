HC quashes FIR against advocate

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has quashed an FIR registered in 2020 against advocate S. Vanchinathan. He had staged a protest against the amendments made to the Citizenship Act in January last in Madurai.

The FIR registered by S.S. Colony police said that six persons, including Mr. Vanchinathan, were protesting against the amendments made to the Citizenship Act. They had not only committed public nuisance but also caused hindrance to free flow of vehicular traffic.

Justice R. Hemalatha observed that no untoward incident had taken place. The petitioner had organised the protest and the FIR had not disclosed any act of violence. Under the circumstances, the FIR was quashed.

Earlier, the High Court Bench had quashed the FIRs registered against advocates T. Lajapathi Roy and Henri Tiphagne. The court observed that no untoward incidents had taken place and that there were protests across the country against the amendments to the Act.