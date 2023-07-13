July 13, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has quashed the chargesheet filed against a Village Administrative Officer of Kazhanivasal at Karaikudi in Sivaganga district. He was accused of criminal breach of trust.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Arulraj who sought the quash of the case on the file of the Judicial Magistrate in Karaikudi. The petitioner said that he had removed encroachments from government lands. Due to threats from encroachers he had sought protection. He said that instead of providing protection, he was transferred to Thoothai in Sivaganga district.

He said that he had filed a petition before the court challenging the same and an interim stay was granted against the transfer. Irked by this, the higher officials foisted a case against him as though he had taken away the dhotis and the sarees intended for distribution to the poor. He said that he was not responsible for the distribution. It was the responsibility of the Tahsildar or the Taluk Supply Officer, he said.

Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup observed that as per Section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, sanction was necessary to prosecute the case. To prove the charge under Section 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant) of IPC, there should be entrustment of the property.

The Village Administrative Officer was not the person entrusted with the distribution of the dhotis and the sarees intended for the poor. It was in the custody of the Tahsildar or the Taluk Supply Officer. To attract the offence of breach of trust, there should be entrustment of the property, the court observed and quashed the chargesheet filed against the petitioner.