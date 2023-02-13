HC quashes chargesheet against three persons

February 13, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MADURAI

Stating that there was nothing to suggest that cruelty was meted out to a woman who ended her life, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court quashed the charge sheet pending on the file of the Uthamapalayam Judicial Magistrate in Theni district against three persons accused of demanding dowry.

The court was hearing the petitions filed by S. Senthilkumar, Leelavathi and Palaniammal of Theni district, who challenged the final report filed by police with the Uthamapalayam Judicial Magistrate.

The case of the prosecution is that in 2014, Senthil Kumar’s wife died by suicide. The couple got married in 2007. The woman’s family suspected that Senthilkumar, his mother and sister were the reason for her taking the extreme step of ending her life. Pursuant to the investigation, the charge sheet was filed against the petitioners under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498 A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the IPC.

Justice Sunder Mohan took into account that according to the prosecution, Senthilkumar did not allow his wife to talk to her parents and the accused had caused cruelty by demanding dowry. The complaint was lodged by the father of the deceased.

A reading of the complaint would reveal that the complainant had not stated anything about the dowry demand. His only grievance was that his son-in-law did not allow the deceased to talk to him and the family members. The nature of dowry demand and the nature of cruelty and as to when it was made were not found in the charge sheet. Hence, no prima facie case was made out to attract the offence under Section 498 A of the IPC, the court said.

When the allegations in the charge sheet did not even constitute the offence under Section 498 A of the IPC, there was no question of inferring instigation to commit suicide on account of cruelty suffered by the deceased. Under such circumstances, the proceedings against the petitioners were an abuse of process of law, and hence, the chargesheet was liable to be quashed, the judge observed.

