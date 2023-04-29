HC quashes 2016 G.O. appointing officers to exercise powers over water management

April 29, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has quashed a 2016 government order that had appointed officers to exercise the powers and the functions of water users associations till they are reconstituted and the managing committees assumed office.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2016 by agriculturalists, who were elected presidents of water users associations in Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts. They sought quashing of the G.O., which appointed Water Resource Department of Public Works Department officers to exercise the powers and functions of the water users associations and managing committees. The petitioners said the G.O. replaced the elected farmers system with the executives.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that the Tamil Nadu Farmers Management Irrigation Systems Act, 2000, was enacted based on the National Water Policy, 1987. Water was a crucial element for agriculture. A proper management of water for the purpose of irrigation was essential to achieve targeted foodgrain production. In an irrigation system water should be allocated with equity and social justice. Availability of water for both large-scale and small-scale farmers should be achieved without any disparity. It could be achieved only with the involvement of farmers.

The court said Section 5 of the Act mandated the constitution of the managing committees of water users associations and election of their presidents and members. The Act was passed with an objective of eliminating government’s intervention in water management.

The government had the power to appoint officers under Section 42 of the Act to perform the functions of farmers associations and managing committees.

This power, however, did not confer a right on the government to substitute its officers to perform functions of the associations and the committees, the court observed.

The officers had continued to function without the conduct of elections from 2016 on the strength of the G.O. It was mandatory for the government to record the reasons for postponing the elections. But, no explanation was given by it for not conducting the elections, the court observed.

The court directed the Principal Accountant General to issue necessary directions for the audit of the accounts handled by the officers while discharging their functions with regard to the associations and recommend necessary action against them, if any discrepancies were found in the accounts.