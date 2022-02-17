Public servants are expected to work wherever they are posted, in the interest of the public, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while dismissing the petition filed by an Assistant Sub-Registrar (in-charge), Pattukottai, in Thanjavur district.

The court was hearing a petition filed by R. Chandrasekar. He challenged an order issued by the District Registrar (Administration), Pattukottai that directed him to work as an Assistant in the Office of the District Registrar. He is due to retire from service on June 30, 2022.

As per the policy of the Registration Department, an employee who is due to retire from the service in six months should not be accommodated in a sensitive post. In view of the policy, he was directed to work as an Assistant in the Office of the District Registrar, Pattukottai.

Justice S. M. Subramaniam took into account the fact that the petitioner was not transferred to another place. The court observed that the order in no way affected the service conditions of the petitioner or the rights of the petitioner with regard to the service benefits.

The court said that a post or place can never be claimed as a matter of choice by the public servants. When a person claimed a particular post in a particular manner, then an inference was to be drawn that the person claimed the position on certain extraneous consideration.

Already the Registration Department was filled with corrupt practices. The public servants are expected to maintain integrity and devotion to duty, the court said while dismissing the petition. The court also directed the authorities concerned to look into the service records of the petitioner.