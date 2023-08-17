August 17, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, which had earlier ordered removal of encroachments from BB Kulam tank, has directed the authorities to complete the exercise of providing alternative accommodation at the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board in Rajakoor or any other place to eligible persons in six months.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and B. Pugalendhi took note of the submission made by the State. The State told the court that in 2021, a total of 102 commercial buildings were removed and six government buildings that included a Village Administrative Office, Anganwadi centre and also a Tasmac shop were removed.

The Project Director of Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission (TNSRLM), Madurai, was asked to identify the persons who were below poverty line and out of 642 encroachers, only 109 persons were found to be eligible. A total of 14 ex-servicemen were given allotment of house sites at Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board in Rajakoor, it was submitted.

The State submitted that the beneficiaries were being identified and the authorities were taking steps to allot houses to all eligible beneficiaries at the earliest. The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by the residents challenging their eviction from BB Kulam tank. The petitioners said that neither were they issued with a notice seeking explanation nor any alternative accommodation was provided, as per an earlier order of the court. The State submitted that notices had been served on the encroachers.

Taking cognisance of the submission made by the State, the court observed that it appeared that the petitioners were given adequate opportunity to give their reply and the eligible persons were also identified for alternative accommodation at Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board in Rajakoor. The court disposed of the batch of petitions with the direction to the authorities to proceed further after considering the replies submitted by the petitioners.

The court also dismissed a connected review application. The court observed that the Supreme Court and the High Court had time and again reiterated that a waterbody should be maintained and no one should be allowed to change its character. In view of the decision of the Supreme Court, this court was not inclined to entertain the review petition, the court observed.

