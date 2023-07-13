ADVERTISEMENT

HC prohibits stone quarrying operations

July 13, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking into account that a stone quarry site was located within 300 metres of an inhabited site, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court prohibited quarrying operations at Virachilai in Tirumayam in Pudukkottai district.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by A. Ramasamy of Tirumayam, who said there were several violations of rules regarding the distance between the quarry and inhabited sites, certain lands, structures and waterbody.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri observed that as per Rule 36 (1-A)(a) of the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959, no lease should be granted for quarrying stone within 300 metres from any inhabited site.

A close reading of the definition would show that quarrying could not be permitted within 300 metres of lands which had been classified as natham lands. The question of the grant of approval and other formalities under the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, could not be introduced in view of the very clear explanation to ‘inhabited site’ under Rule 36, the court observed. It said the licence would stand cancelled and there would be prohibition on carrying any quarrying operation in future.

