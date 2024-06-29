HC permits petitioners to participate in inquiry, place materials in support of allegations about indiscriminate stone quarrying

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has permitted two petitioners to participate in an inquiry and place materials before the Kanniyakumari Collector in support of their allegations about indiscriminate stone quarrying in Nattalam village at Vilavancode taluk in Kanniyakumari district.

The court was hearing a petition filed by John Rose of Kanniyakumari district who sought a direction to the authorities to stop the illegal quarrying in Nattalam village and take necessary action. Earlier, the court had passed a detailed order in a connected petition filed by V. Paulraj of Mullanginavilai Post.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan and Justice G.R. Swaminathan permitted the petitioners to participate in the inquiry and place materials before the District Collector in support of their allegations. They shall be examined and their statements be recorded by the Collector, the court directed.

Earlier, the court had refused to vacate the interim injunction ordered against the stone quarrying operations in Nattalam village in Vilavancode taluk while hearing the petition filed by Paulraj.

The court had observed that the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959, governs the field. If the leaseholder commits any violation of the lease terms and conditions or indulges in illicit quarrying, the mechanism has been provided to deal with the same. The Collector is the authority competent to pass an order, the court observed.

The court had directed the Kanniyakumari Collector to issue notices to the parties on the basis of the materials available before the court. It is for the Collector to take a call in the matter, the court observed.