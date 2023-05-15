ADVERTISEMENT

HC permits Bogar jayanti celebration at Palani temple

May 15, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Disposing of a batch of petitions, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has held that the Bogar jayanti celebrations on May 18 can be conducted by the head of Pulipani Ashram on Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple premises at Palani in Dindigul district.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and S. Srimathy took judicial notice of the fact that there is a tradition of celebrating the birthdays of avathara purushas as ‘Jayantis’. Bogar being one of the renowned siddhars, there is nothing unusual about celebration of Bogar Jayanthi, the court observed.

The court observed that since the sannadhi/samadhi is located on the hilltop, the jayanti celebrations will necessarily have to take place there. The civil court recognised the right of Pulipani Ashram over Bogar sannadhi premises. The matter is pending before the High Court and the rights of the parties will abide by the outcome of the appeals, the court observed.

The Bogar Jayanti celebrations to be held on May 18 can very well be conducted by the head of Pulipani Ashram. The temple administration shall not interfere with the same. The assembly of devotees outside Bogar mandapam/Bogar sannadhi shall be permitted, the court directed.

