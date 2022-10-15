HC permits agriculturalists to submit representation to government

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has permitted a group of agriculturalists from Theni district, who are opposing a causeway project in their village, to submit a representation to the government. The court said that till the government takes a final decision, the proposed construction will be put on hold,

The court was hearing the petition filed by a group of agriculturalists from Periyakulam who were aggrieved by the proposed construction of a causeway/high level bridge across Uppodai/Kothirattodai on Kailasanathar Kovil road in Thenkarai village. The State government submitted that a policy decision was taken to construct such causeways over all the footbridges throughout Tamil Nadu and the proposed construction is towards implementation of the policy.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan observed that the apprehension of the villagers was that if the proposed construction came up then their traditional pathway right would be totally affected. The villagers have been using the Uppodai as a pathway for their movement and also for movement of the agricultural produce. The authorities have rejected the request made by the villagers primarily on the ground that a policy decision has been taken for the entire State and that exception cannot be made in the case of the village alone. Such an approach cannot be appreciated, the judge said.

Article 40 of the Constitution states that the State shall take steps to organise village panchayats and endow them with such powers and authority as may be necessary to enable them to function as units of self-government. Without even involving the stakeholders, the proposed project has been conceived. This top-down model may not always work. The villagers and farmers know better as to what is good for them, the judge said.

The court permitted the petitioners to submit a representation to the government and asked the government to call for a report from the District Collector as well as the Highways Department and take the final call. It was open to the government to exempt the village from the proposed State-level scheme. Till the government takes a final decision, the proposed construction will be put on hold, the judge said.