Madurai

High Court orders transfer of Revenue Inspector

more-in

Taking cognisance of the fact that a Revenue Inspector was attempting to create a pathway through a land in favour of her brother, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Sivaganga Collector to transfer her.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and R. Tharani directed the Sivaganga Collector to transfer Revenue Inspector Kavitha after it was brought to light that she had attempted to create a pathway through a parcel of land in favour of her brother Raja.

Raja had attempted to form a pathway through the land which was in possession of one Ravindran. In a petition filed before the High Court Bench, Mr. Ravindran sought a direction to restrain the authorities concerned from evicting him from the land till the disposal of the revision petition he filed with the Devakottai Sub-Collector.

The court ordered status quo and said that prima facie the petitioner had made out a case. The order of status quo should continue till the disposal of the revision petition by the Devakottai Sub-Collector, the court said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 3:45:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/hc-orders-transfer-of-revenue-inspector-madurai-high-court-sivaganga/article30259883.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY