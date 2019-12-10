High Court orders transfer of Revenue Inspector

Taking cognisance of the fact that a Revenue Inspector was attempting to create a pathway through a land in favour of her brother, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Sivaganga Collector to transfer her.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and R. Tharani directed the Sivaganga Collector to transfer Revenue Inspector Kavitha after it was brought to light that she had attempted to create a pathway through a parcel of land in favour of her brother Raja.

Raja had attempted to form a pathway through the land which was in possession of one Ravindran. In a petition filed before the High Court Bench, Mr. Ravindran sought a direction to restrain the authorities concerned from evicting him from the land till the disposal of the revision petition he filed with the Devakottai Sub-Collector.

The court ordered status quo and said that prima facie the petitioner had made out a case. The order of status quo should continue till the disposal of the revision petition by the Devakottai Sub-Collector, the court said.