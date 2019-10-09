HC orders subordinate court to grant succession certificate

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed a subordinate court in Madurai to grant succession certificate to a trust, so that it can carry out its objectives. Sruti Seva Trust was earlier headed by Swami Baswarananda Saraswathi. Following his death, the trust sought the certificate to utilise the donations made in the name of Swami Baswarananda Saraswathi to fulfil its objectives.

The SBI, Arasaradi branch, where the donations were deposited, insisted on a succession certificate. The trust moved the subordinate court seeking grant of the certificate. However, the relief was denied by the subordinate court on the ground that it was not a legal representative.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh observed that Swami Baswarananda Saraswathi was receiving donations as head of the trust. He had severed his connection with members of his natural family and his disciples and other devotees became a part of the spiritual family. Therefore, there was no difficulty in transferring the entire amount in his name lying in the bank to the trust. At least, this amount would be useful for the trust to carry on with its objectives, the court said and added that the subordinate court ought not to have taken a hyper-technical stand. If the certificate was not granted, the money would remain in the bank to no one’s use, the court said.

The case was remanded back to the subordinate court which should grant the succession certificate in favour of the trust. The exercise should be completed in six weeks, the court said.