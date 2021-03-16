HC orders status quo on shops

16 March 2021 21:23 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered status quo on erecting of shops along the Triveni Sangamam in Kanniyakumari district. A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi passed the order in the public interest litigation petition filed by P. Palavesamuthu of Kanniyakumari district.

The petitioner complained that the shops would come within the Coastal Regulation Zone and would also affect the aesthetic view of the monuments that were located close by. This would cause hindrance to the public, pilgrims and tourists, he said and sought a direction to forbear the authorities concerned from putting up the shops.

