Madurai

HC orders status quo on shops

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered status quo on erecting of shops along the Triveni Sangamam in Kanniyakumari district. A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi passed the order in the public interest litigation petition filed by P. Palavesamuthu of Kanniyakumari district.

The petitioner complained that the shops would come within the Coastal Regulation Zone and would also affect the aesthetic view of the monuments that were located close by. This would cause hindrance to the public, pilgrims and tourists, he said and sought a direction to forbear the authorities concerned from putting up the shops.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2021 9:24:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/hc-orders-status-quo-on-shops/article34085475.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY