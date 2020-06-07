HC orders status quo in highway project

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered the status quo to be maintained in the Madurai Ring Road Phase-I Highway Project that connects Vadipatti and Chittampatti.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and C. Saravanan observed that the order of the status quo had to be maintained till further orders to preserve the rights of several individual landowners.

The court was hearing the petition filed by A.M.M. Ambigapathy from Madurai, an agriculturalist, who complained that fertile agricultural lands would be lost if land acquisition for the project continued. The NHAI submitted that a number of people had consented to give their land for the project, and it could not be stalled merely because it was inconvenient for some of the landowners.

The court said the right of individual landowners was protected under the Constitution. If the project was allowed to continue, a situation might arise where the court might have to re-do the whole thing in public interest.

Instead of allowing the project to continue and then hear the parties concerned report the fait accompli situation, the order of the status quo had to be maintained, the judges said.