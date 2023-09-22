HC orders State to pay additional ex-gratia of ₹ 5 lakh

September 22, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to pay additional ex-gratia of ₹ 5 lakh to the family of a woman who died after she was treated for the swelling on the right side of her neck. An inquiry committee concluded that there was no medical negligence.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2014 by Subramaniyam of Kanniyakumari district. The petitioner said that his wife had developed the swelling on the right side of her neck. She was admitted to Kuzhithurai Government Hospital in Kanniyakumari district. After doctors advised surgery on the thyroid gland, she was first shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital and then to Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital in Kanniyakumari district.

Later, she was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. Though proper treatment was given to her she did not recover and died after seven months. The petitioner alleged that medical negligence at Kuzhithurai Government Hospital resulted in his wife’s death and sought appropriate compensation.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan took note of the submissions made by Dr. S. Prinith Siga Fells. The doctor submitted that in medical terminology what happened to the petitioner’s wife was known as ‘Laryngospasm’, a problematic reflex which occurs often under general anaesthesia. It is a primitive protective airway reflex that exists to protect against aspiration but can occur in light planes of anaesthesia.

The operation was successfully conducted. Laryngospasm developed 15 minutes later. The court also took note of the fact that the inquiry report had concluded that there was no medical negligence and the State had already paid ₹ 5 lakh to the family as ex-gratia from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief fund.

The court observed that the petitioner had spent more than ₹ 3.75 lakh for treatment at the hospital at Thiruvananthapuram and had also paid for the treatment at the hospital in Chennai. The court held that the ex-gratia given to the petitioner would have hardly covered the expenses incurred by him.

Relying on an earlier court order where it was held that when a patient is admitted to a government hospital for treatment and he/she suffers any injury or death which is not anticipated to occur in the normal course of events, even in the absence of medical negligence, the government is obliged to disburse ex-gratia to the affected party, the court observed and said that the same principle shall be applied in the present case. The court directed the State to pay an additional ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the family.