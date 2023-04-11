HC orders restoration of electricity, water supply to building as temporary measure

April 11, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed authorities in Tiruchi to restore electricity and water supply to an unauthorised building taking into account that there were families with children residing in the building.

Justice P.T. Asha observed that in all the three floors, there are families, who have children and who are still students. Taking into consideration their education, the court directed that electricity and water supply are restored as a temporary measure.

Earlier, taking a serious view of the fact that despite an order by a Division Bench of the court to maintain status quo, unauthorised construction had continued at the building in Tiruchi, the court had directed the authorities to disconnect electricity and water supply to the building.

The court was hearing a petition filed by A. Jalal of Tiruchi who had sought a direction to the authorities to inspect the building under construction and grant permission only after proper approval from the authorities and stability certificate from the Corporation Engineers.

The authorities told the court that they had informed the tenants that the building is an unauthorised construction. It is likely to be pulled down any moment and the tenants have to vacate the premises.

The court observed that it is rather surprising that after the order of lock and seal was issued, the officials had turned a blind eye to the construction going on. Though the court is inclined to take action against the officials concerned at the relevant point of time, since the lock and seal issue is pending consideration before the Division Bench of the court, in order to ensure comprehensive orders are passed regarding the unauthorised construction, the writ petition is directed to be posted before the Division Bench, the judge observed.

Although the tenants had already been orally informed, the authorities shall issue notice in writing informing the tenants that they have to vacate the premises so as to keep a record of all the proceedings. The restoration of the connection is subject to the ultimate result of the petition pending before the Division Bench of the court, the judge observed.