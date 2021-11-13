HC orders release of Panama cargo ship

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered the release of MV Navios Venus, a cargo ship registered in Panama, that was involved in a collision with a mechanised fishing boat off the coast near Colachel in Kanniyakumari district.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan took into account the fact that an agreement was reached between the two parties. The parties mutually agreed for the payment of ₹70 lakh as compensation. The collision took place on October 22 at 3 p.m. about 20 nautical miles off the coast.

The petitioner P. Rajamani, the owner of the mechanised fishing boat, sought compensation. Due to the impact of the collision, the mechanised fishing boat was severely damaged and a few fishermen sustained injuries, he said.

He sought the detention of the ship. He said that if the ship was permitted to sail beyond the territorial waters of India, the fishermen injured in the collision and the petitioner would be left without remedy.

The court had ordered the detention of the ship which was lying in the Mumbai Port. With the two parties reaching an agreement over the compensation, the court ordered the release of the ship. The parties were asked to execute a letter of undertaking. The court disposed of the petition.