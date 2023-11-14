HC orders release of lands from respective development plans

November 14, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court hearing the batch of petitions filed by petitioners from the southern and delta districts has ordered the release of the lands of petitioners from development plans, as the lands notified as required for development were neither acquired nor compensation was paid.

The petitioners sought a direction for release of their lands as per Section 38 of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, since they were not acquired for the purpose specified under the development plans.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that the properties were identified for future development under the development plans and were notified in the government gazette around 10 years back. Any property, identified and notified as land required for the development plans, ought to have been acquired within a period of five years as per Sub-Section 2 of Section 38 of the Act. If the lands were not acquired within five years from the date of publication under the government gazette, such lands should be deemed to be lapsed from such reservation.

The proposals were made and notified long back. There cannot be any development as per the notification, till the acquisition process was completed. Similarly, pending the acquisition proceedings, the land owners cannot alienate the property in view of the publications made and they were also prevented from developing the lands till the completion of five years as per the available provisions. The land owners were deprived of utilisation of the property in the meantime, the court observed.

The court imposed a cost of ₹ 5,000 to be paid to each of the petitioners by the State for having deprived the petitioners of utilisation of their properties without any acquisition and to make the government realise the need for future development and the importance of planning.

