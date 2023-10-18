HC orders probe into malpractices in Madurai’s milk producers union recruitment process

October 18, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking a serious view of the irregularities in the recruitment process of Madurai District Cooperative Milk Producers Union (Aavin), the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered a Madurai District Crime Branch probe into the matter.

A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy directed the General Manager of the Madurai District Cooperative Milk Producers Union to forward a complaint regarding the malpractices and offences committed in respect of the recruitment, to the District Crime Branch, Madurai.

Based on the complaint, a case shall be registered immediately against the officials involved and investigated in accordance with law. The Investigating officer shall file a final report as expeditiously as possible, the court directed.

The court observed that as far as the selection for the union was concerned, it was clear that it was not a selection process but criminal conspiracy, cheating, falsification of records and was a result of total, undoubted and egregious fraud.

The court was hearing a batch of appeals preferred against a Single Bench order that had dismissed a batch of petitions that challenged the cancellation of appointments of Aavin employees.

A notification was issued in 2019, inviting applications for filling up various posts. Following a written test, the candidates were called for certificate verification and interview before a committee, and successful candidates were appointed.

However, in 2022 they were directed to appear for an inquiry. After the inquiry, the authorities passed an order cancelling their appointment on the ground that the appointments were made without following cadre strength and rules.

