HC orders police protection to AIADMK ward members 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered police protection to AIADMK ward members who won the recently held urban local body elections in Paravai town panchayat in Madurai district. They had alleged that they were being threatened by the DMK members.

In their petition, the AIADMK members said they had bagged eight of the 15 wards, the ruling DMK had secured six wards and one ward was secured by an independent candidate. Since the AIADMK ward members could elect their candidates for the post of the Chairman and the Vice Chairman of the town panchayat, the ruling DMK members were threatening them and forcing them to vote for their choice of candidates for the posts, they alleged. They sought police protection.

Similarly, the AIADMK ward members who secured the Annavasal town panchayat in Pudukkottai district sought police protection, alleging that they were also being harassed.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan directed the police officials to provide adequate protection to the AIADMK ward members who secured the Paravai and Annavasal town panchayats.

In a similar petition filed last week, the judge had ordered police protection to AIADMK ward members who secured the Devakottai municipality in Sivaganga district.