HC orders police protection for inter-caste couple

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday pulled up police officials for sending a woman, who had married her lover belonging to a Scheduled Caste community, with her parents against her wish.

The court was hearing the petition filed by the youth from Virudhunagar district, who said the parents of his wife, who belonged to a dominant community, had opposed to their relationship. They faced threats from her family even after their marriage, he said.

The couple sought help from the youth’s uncle in Madurai district, who later handed them over to Peraiyur police. It was said that the parents of the woman made an attempt to take her away from the police station.

Later, the couple were said to have managed to come to the home town of the youth and surrendered before Tiruthangal (Virudhunagar district) police. An inquiry was conducted at the police station, following which the police allowed the parents of the woman to take her to their home.

The youth, in his petition, sought to be reunited with his wife to lead a peaceful life. With the couple facing threats from her family, he sought a direction to the police to provide them adequate protection.

Taking up the petition for hearing, Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira pulled up the police officials in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts for allowing the woman to go with her parents against her wish. The court directed the police to grant adequate protection to the couple.

Further, the court directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range) to take action against the police officials who had sent the woman with her parents against her wish, despite the fact that she had reached her majority.