HC orders on jallikattu pleas on Monday

MADURAI
Hearing a number of petitions that sought a direction to authorities concerned to ensure smooth conduct of jallikattu events and inclusion of all community members in the organising committees, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday said that it would pass detailed orders in this regard on Monday.
A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran after hearing the submissions made in the petitions observed that orders would be passed on January 13 with regard to the conduct of jallikattu in Avaniapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur.
