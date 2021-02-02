HC orders notice to Centre, State

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the Centre and the State in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority and Deputy Director General of Forests to inspect the site of the SEPC Thermal Power Plant in Thoothukudi district.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi ordered notice in the petition filed by S.P. Muthu Raman of Tirunelveli who complained that the project was taking place in close proximity to the eco-sensitive zones.

Therefore, the authorities must inspect the site and submit a report, the petitioner said. He said that construction was going on at a fast rate and if the plant was allowed to operate, it would harm the public.