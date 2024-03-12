HC orders notice to Centre on PIL plea to expedite construction of AIIMS — Madurai

March 12, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the Centre on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to expedite the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Thoppur in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar ordered notice to the Centre on the petition filed by K.K. Ramesh of Madurai. The petitioner said the Centre had announced the setting up of AIIMS in Tamil Nadu in 2015 and after a delay of three years, in 2018, Thoppur was selected to set up the institute.

He said several petitions had been filed before the court seeking a direction to the authorities to expedite the construction of AIIMS in Madurai. However, no proper steps had been taken so far, he complained.

The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities concerned to expedite the construction of AIIMS in Madurai. He also sought a direction to the Centre to ensure that adequate funds were allocated without any delay to construct AIIMS — Madurai. The court sought response from the Centre and adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks.

