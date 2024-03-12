GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC orders notice to Centre on PIL plea to expedite construction of AIIMS — Madurai

March 12, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The petition filed at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought a direction to the Centre to ensure adequate funds for the construction of AIIMS — Madurai. 

The petition filed at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought a direction to the Centre to ensure adequate funds for the construction of AIIMS — Madurai. 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the Centre on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to expedite the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Thoppur in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar ordered notice to the Centre on the petition filed by K.K. Ramesh of Madurai. The petitioner said the Centre had announced the setting up of AIIMS in Tamil Nadu in 2015 and after a delay of three years, in 2018, Thoppur was selected to set up the institute.

He said several petitions had been filed before the court seeking a direction to the authorities to expedite the construction of AIIMS in Madurai. However, no proper steps had been taken so far, he complained.

The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities concerned to expedite the construction of AIIMS in Madurai. He also sought a direction to the Centre to ensure that adequate funds were allocated without any delay to construct AIIMS — Madurai. The court sought response from the Centre and adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.