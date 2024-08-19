HC orders notice on plea to organise rejuvenation camps for temple elephants

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to organise rejuvenation camps for temple, mutt and other captive elephants once in a year.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought response to the petition filed by B. Ramkumar Adityan of Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district. The petitioner said that the last rejuvenation camp for elephants was held in February 2021.

He said that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR and CE) organised an annual rejuvenation camp for the temple and mutt elephants, since 2003, usually in December or January ahead of Pongal. Later, the facility was extended to captive elephants of the Forest Department.

Also, elephants from Puducherry, mahouts and their assistants participated in the annual camps. At the rejuvenation camps, the pachyderms were given complete rest and fed a healthy and nutritious diet. A team of veterinary doctors and other assistants from the Animal Husbandry Department would monitor the health of the elephants, he said.

However, after February 2021, no annual camp was conducted and the HR and CE Department has taken a decision that the annual rejuvenation camp was not necessary and that the elephants were provided proper care at the temples itself. They were taken for morning and evening walks around the temples, medical check-ups were held, veterinarians monitored the diet and bathtubs were constructed in the premises of a few temples.

The petitioner said that the elephants in the HR and CE Department temples were female elephants. They are highly social animals that need the company of other elephants for their psychological well-being. They suffer in the same way a human would if they were kept alone year after year, without any company, he said.

Many elephants are held captive in temples and used for rides. They are kept chained. They suffer from foot problems and leg wounds due to being chained on concrete floors for hours. Most of them are denied adequate food, water, veterinary care, and any semblance of a natural life. This led to several violent incidents across the country, he said.

In the interest of the elephants, the annual rejuvenation camp should be conducted as the camps have helped the elephants overcome stress developed during captivity and health problems faced by the elephants are also taken care of, he said. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till September 9.

