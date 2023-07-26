HC orders investigation into double murder case afresh

July 26, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - MADURAI

Expressing disappointment over the manner in which the investigation into the 2020 double murder case of the Kunnathur panchayat president R. Krishnarajan and his friend A. Munisamy was conducted, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court scrapped the final report filed by the investigating officer and ordered a de novo (afresh) investigation.

Justice K.K. Ramakrishnan directed Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg to constitute a special investigation team to conduct the de novo investigation which should be completed in two months. The court also directed that a case be registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the then investigating officer, M. Vijayakumar, who is presently the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sellur).

The court directed the Home Secretary to initiate departmental proceedings against Mr. Vijayakumar for his intentional omission as well as lapse committed during the course of the investigation into the 2020 double murder case in Madurai district. The court was hearing the petition filed in 2021 by Baskaran, brother of Krishnarajan, who sought a CB-CID probe into the case. The petitioner was dissatisfied with the investigation into the case.

The court observed that Mr. Vijayakumar, the then jurisdictional Deputy Superintendent of Police, had not examined material witnesses, without any valid reason deleted names of the accused, without recording the statement of the witnesses he had falsely fabricated the statement of a number of witnesses, intentionally arraigned false accused in the case and also committed offence under Section 4 of the SC/ST (POA) Act by recording false statement of witnesses. One of the deceased, Munisamy, belonged to Scheduled Caste.