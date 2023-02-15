HC orders interim stay on transfer order

February 15, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered an interim stay on the transfer order issued to a radiographer who is currently working in Tirunelveli district. The differently-abled woman is eight months pregnant.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Kency who had challenged the transfer order issued by the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services. The petitioner said that her disability was assessed at 50% and her husband was also differently abled with the disability assessed at 70 %.

She said that her husband was currently working as a clerk in a nationalised bank in Muttom in Kanniyakumari district. She was working as a radiographer in Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli district. She said that since there was no x-ray machine available in the Primary Health Centre she was deputed to a government hospital.

The petitioner, who is eight months pregnant, requested the authorities to transfer her to Kanniyakumari district. However, she was transferred from Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli district to Tiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district. She challenged the transfer order.

Justice M. Dhandapani observed that a prima facie case was made out. The court ordered an interim stay on the transfer order and sought the response of the State. The court directed the authorities to find a suitable place for the petitioner either in Kanniyakumari district or in Tirunelveli district near her husband’s native. The authorities were directed to file a report in this regard. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till February 20.