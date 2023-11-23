HC orders interim stay on tender notification issued for erecting temporary shops along Triveni Sangamam

November 23, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered interim stay on the tender notification issued for erecting temporary shops along the Triveni Sangamam in Kanniyakumari district.

A Division Bench of Justices S. M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by P. Sivakumar of Vadiveeswaram in Kanniyakumari district.

The petitioner complained that the temporary shops would come within the Coastal Regulation Zone and would also affect the aesthetic view of the monuments that were located nearby. He said that similar petitions had been filed before the court earlier and in 2019, the court appointed advocate commissioners to inspect shops along Triveni Sangamam and monuments nearby to find out if there were any encroachments and other violations and file a report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report filed by the advocate commissioners clearly mentioned that the shops fall within the Coastal Regulation Zone and would affect the aesthetic view of the monuments nearby. It caused hindrance to the public, pilgrims and tourists, the report said. Taking note of the same, the court had issued directions. In 2021, the court ordered status quo with respect to erecting of shops and constructions along the Triveni Sangamam, he said.

However, in utter disregard to the court order, the authorities had issued a tender notification for erecting temporary shops. A representation was made to the authorities informing them about the facts, however it was not considered, the petitioner said and sought a direction to restrain the authorities from erecting shops or putting up any constructions. During the course of the hearing, the State told the court that no auction was conducted in this regard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.