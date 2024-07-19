HC orders interim stay on order passed by Food Safety Designated Officer suspending licence of KFC outlet in Thoothukudi

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered an interim stay on the order passed by a Food Safety Designated Officer suspending the licence of a KFC outlet in Thoothukudi on the grounds of use of a synthetic additive.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that the order passed by the officer was liable to be faulted on several grounds. Section 32 (1) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, provides for the issuance of improvement notices.

If the food business operator fails to comply with the improvement notice, his licence can be suspended. In this case, the licence has been suspended straightaway in the first instance. The court was hearing a petition filed by Sapphire Foods India seeking the quash of the order passed by the officer.

The court observed that the primary ground set out in the order passed by the officer is that the petitioner had used Magnesium Silicate Synthetic. The officer Mariyappan told the court that edible oil cannot be reused. He relied on the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

Under the regulation on cooking, Clause(e) states that re-use of cooking oil should be avoided and Clause(j) states that in case of reheating of oil use maximum three times to avoid the formation of trans fat and it is ideal to use once if possible.

The court observed that clause(e) is in the nature of an advisory and Clause(j) is mandatory. The court said that it did not find any merit in the objection raised by the officer that reuse of edible oil is prohibited.

The court observed that the Director, Regulation Division, FSSAI, New Delhi, issued a circular calling upon authorities concerned not to take punitive action on Food Business Operators (FBOs) for using the processing aids listed in Annexure that are yet to be notified for enforcement. There was also prima facie merit in the petitioner counsel’s contention that Magnesium Silicate Synthetic is a permitted filtration agent, the court observed.

Further, the court observed that the High Court had specifically prohibited the designated officers from giving any public interview either at the time of or completion of inspection. There is a reason for having issued such a direction. The FBOs may ultimately turn out to be innocent of any wrongdoing. If the reputation and goodwill of the business are damaged following an inspection, the FBOs will have a difficulty in restoring it. In this case, the officer had clearly breached the direction, the court said, and posted the matter for hearing on July 24.

