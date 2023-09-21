HC orders interim stay on notice issued by Deputy Surveyor to farmer

September 21, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered an interim stay on the notice issued by the Deputy Surveyor of Vilathikulam taluk in Thoothukudi district, seeking the revenue records pertaining to a farmer’s land to conduct a survey.

The court was hearing a petition filed by G. Solayammal of Manthikulam, who said the residents of the village were farmers and they were dependent on their agricultural lands for their livelihood. Under these circumstances, many companies were installing windmills in the region.

She complained that the ongoing works had damaged roads, tank beds and even the agricultural lands, as heavy machinery was regularly transported. A complaint was lodged by the villagers seeking appropriate action.

Meanwhile, on the instigation of MLA G.V. Markandeyan, the Deputy Surveyor issued a notice to the villagers, asking them to appear along with their revenue documents for conducting a survey to mark the pathway to be used by the companies.

The petitioner complained that steps were being taken to survey the lands without their consent. She said the companies were already destroying roads and lands.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that it appeared that based on the request made by an MLA, the exercise was being conducted by the officials. The petitioner had made a specific averment that the land on which a windmill was proposed was far away from her land and an attempt was being made to create a record of pathway.

Since the petitioner had made out a prima facie case, there should be an order of interim stay, as prayed for, for a period of four weeks, the court observed and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.