HC orders interim stay against demolition of check dams

Published - August 03, 2024 11:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered an interim stay restraining authorities from going ahead with demolition of four small check dams constructed in Karumathur in Usilampatti taluk in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan ordered an interim stay on the order passed by the Block Development Officer, Chellampatti, with regard to the plan to demolish the check dams.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by R. Kasinathan, an agriculturalist from Karumathur, who said in 2018, four small check dams were constructed to store water from the Vaigai at Chettikulam tank. The step was taken to boost groundwater level to help agricultural activities in the region, he said.

He said the project was implemented under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act Scheme and the residents had reaped the benefits since then. But, some miscreants damaged the check dams to prevent the use of water. The authorities who visited the check dams assured the people that the damage would be rectified.

The petitioner said under these circumstances, an order was issued by the authorities with a plan to demolish the check dams without assigning any reason. An earlier public interest litigation petition filed by him seeking a direction to the authorities to rectify the damage was pending before the court, he added.

