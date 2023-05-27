HC orders interim injunction restraining vendors from running private market

May 27, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted an interim injunction restraining vendors from running a private market in Thittankulam at Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district. The market was illegally put up despite a prohibitory order issued by the panchayat.

The court was hearing a petition filed by S. Saravanan of Thoothukudi district who sought a direction to the authorities to take appropriate action and restrain the vendors from running the private market.

The petitioner said that originally a vegetable market was functioning in Kovilpatti and it was owned and controlled by the Kovilpatti Municipality. About 250 shops were constructed and given on lease. Street vendors were also recognised and rent was collected from them.

Thereafter, the government took a policy decision to demolish the old market and construct a new one under ‘Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam’ at the cost of ₹ 6.87 crore. The vendors were relocated to an alternative site.

However, without taking possession of the alternative site, some of the vendors had put up a private illegal market. It is said that the market is being run without any approval.

The petitioner sought an injunction restraining the vendors from running the private market since the vendors have not taken possession of the alternative market which has been given to them at the new bus stand in Kovilpatti.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and P.T. Asha directed that there should be an order of interim injunction restraining the vendors from running the private market. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till June 28.