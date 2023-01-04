ADVERTISEMENT

HC orders interim injunction restraining sand quarry operations near Kallanai dam

January 04, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted an interim injunction restraining sand quarry operations near Kallanai dam in Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by T. Shanmugam of Lalgudi in Tiruchi district, the president of Kollidam Aaru Pathukappu Nala Sangam.

The petitioner said that water from Kollidam river was used for drinking and agricultural purposes by the people of Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur and Cuddalore districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, sand quarrying was taking place beyond the permissible limit near the Kallanai dam. Illegal sand quarry operations were also taking place near the Kallanai dam and it affected agricultural activities. Therefore, necessary steps should be taken to stop the illegal sand quarry operations, he said.

The petitioner said that he had sent a representation to the authorities asking them to stop all sand quarry operations near the Kallanai dam. However, as no steps were taken, he had filed the present petition, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US