HC orders interim injunction restraining sand quarry operations near Kallanai dam

January 04, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted an interim injunction restraining sand quarry operations near Kallanai dam in Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by T. Shanmugam of Lalgudi in Tiruchi district, the president of Kollidam Aaru Pathukappu Nala Sangam.

The petitioner said that water from Kollidam river was used for drinking and agricultural purposes by the people of Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur and Cuddalore districts.

However, sand quarrying was taking place beyond the permissible limit near the Kallanai dam. Illegal sand quarry operations were also taking place near the Kallanai dam and it affected agricultural activities. Therefore, necessary steps should be taken to stop the illegal sand quarry operations, he said.

The petitioner said that he had sent a representation to the authorities asking them to stop all sand quarry operations near the Kallanai dam. However, as no steps were taken, he had filed the present petition, he said.