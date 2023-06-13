HC restrains PWD from construction across river Coleroon 

June 13, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted an interim injunction restraining Public Works Department from proceeding with construction of barrage, bridges and head sluices across river Coleroon (Kollidam) till further orders.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K.K. Ramakrishnan directed the Engineer-in-Chief of the Water Resources Department (WRD) of Public Works Department to file an explanatory affidavit as to why construction works were started without acquiring the lands.

In 2019, a public interest litigation petition was filed by Sundara Vimalanathan of Thanjai District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association. He sought a direction to the authorities to pay compensation to the farmers as per Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, for the lands to be acquired.

In 2021, the court disposed of the petition with a direction to the authorities to initiate private negotiation with the land owners and settle the issue within 12 weeks. The petitioner filed the present contempt petition on the ground that despite the court order, no private negotiations were initiated and construction works had begun already.

In a status report, the authorities said private negotiations did take place but they were in vain as the landowners demanded compensation on a par with market value, based on a recent sale that had taken place in the vicinity or nearby locality.

Since the private negotiations failed, 55 hectares of private lands in Thanjavur district were yet to be acquired and the Additional Collector-Revenue had been nominated as Land Acquisition Officer for getting administrative sanction. The paper is pending with (WRD) and only on getting the administrative sanction, the land acquisition could be done.

The court observed that several hectares belonging to farmers in the delta districts along Coleroon river have not been acquired either by way of private negotiation or by way of land acquisition proceedings. Still, the lands were being utilised for construction of barrage, bridges, head sluices, etc. Such an action cannot be approved and the government has no right to enter upon farmers’ lands, whatever be the purpose of the project. The court was inclined to grant an interim order of injunction restraining the Departments from proceeding with construction till further orders.

An explanatory affidavit must be submitted by the departments concerned at the next hearing, the court said and posted the case to June 21.

