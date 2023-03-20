HC orders interim injunction restraining Palani Municipality from evicting shopkeepers

March 20, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered an interim injunction restraining the Palani Municipality from evicting shopkeepers from VOC bus stand premises in the temple town.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri passed the order on the batch of appeals preferred by the shopkeepers who sought a direction to the authorities not to evict them from the bus stand premises without providing an alternative accommodation.

The judges sought to know the details regarding provision of alternative accommodation for the shopkeepers. The court took a serious view of the fact that the Palani Municipality had issued a subsequent order asking the shopkeepers to vacate the bus stand premises. The Palani Municipality submitted that alternative accommodation for the shopkeepers was under consideration.

Earlier, a Single Bench had permitted the licensees occupying shops belonging to the Palani Municipality on the premises of the VOC bus stand to submit a formal representation to the local body for identification of alternative accommodation to set up their shops. The municipality had proposed to demolish the existing structure and construct a new bus stand with a shopping complex.

The Single Bench heard a batch of petitions filed by the shopkeepers and took note of the fact that the licences were valid up to June 30, 2025. In the meantime, the officials had issued a communication to the shopkeepers asking them to vacate the shops and hand over the possession. The shopkeepers were given time till March 20, 2023, to vacate the bus stand premises. Under these circumstances, the shopkeepers sought alternative accommodation.

The Single Bench hoped that the local body would definitely endeavour to accommodate the request of the petitioners to the maximum. The petitioners had said that alternative accommodation was available near Palani foothills.