GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC orders interim injunction restraining gravel sand quarrying operations

Published - October 07, 2024 07:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered an interim injunction restraining gravel sand quarrying operations in Muthur village in Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri perused the photographs and documents submitted to the court and observed that gravel sand quarrying had taken place beyond the permissible limit.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by C. Perumal of Kalayarkoil. The petitioner, an agriculturalist, said that the farmers of the region were dependent on Kannakulam ‘kanmoi’ for irrigation. The waterbody, which was spread over 26 acres, irrigated around 250 acres.

However, indiscriminate sand quarrying activities were taking place near the tank and heavy machinery was used to dig deep pits and transport the sand. The residents had protested against the indiscriminate sand quarrying and also submitted a memorandum to the authorities complaining about the activities. However, they have not taken any action, he said.

The petitioner said that he filed the petition to stop the quarrying operations and to protect the ‘kanmoi’ and agricultural activities. Though permission was granted for sand quarrying, it was being carried out beyond the permissible limit, he said.

Deep pits to the extent of 10 feet were being dug. This would block rainwater from flowing into the tank. Instead, the rainwater would stagnate in the pits. These deep pits also posed a threat to people and animals, he said and sought a direction to the authorities to cancel the permission granted for gravel sand quarrying.

Published - October 07, 2024 07:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.