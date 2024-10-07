HC orders interim injunction restraining gravel sand quarrying operations

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered an interim injunction restraining gravel sand quarrying operations in Muthur village in Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri perused the photographs and documents submitted to the court and observed that gravel sand quarrying had taken place beyond the permissible limit.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by C. Perumal of Kalayarkoil. The petitioner, an agriculturalist, said that the farmers of the region were dependent on Kannakulam ‘kanmoi’ for irrigation. The waterbody, which was spread over 26 acres, irrigated around 250 acres.

However, indiscriminate sand quarrying activities were taking place near the tank and heavy machinery was used to dig deep pits and transport the sand. The residents had protested against the indiscriminate sand quarrying and also submitted a memorandum to the authorities complaining about the activities. However, they have not taken any action, he said.

The petitioner said that he filed the petition to stop the quarrying operations and to protect the ‘kanmoi’ and agricultural activities. Though permission was granted for sand quarrying, it was being carried out beyond the permissible limit, he said.

Deep pits to the extent of 10 feet were being dug. This would block rainwater from flowing into the tank. Instead, the rainwater would stagnate in the pits. These deep pits also posed a threat to people and animals, he said and sought a direction to the authorities to cancel the permission granted for gravel sand quarrying.