HC orders interim injunction restraining construction of school building on temple land

March 14, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered an interim injunction restraining the State from constructing a school building on the land belonging to the Sunangaparai Sri Kandan Sastha Thirukovil in Kappiyarai at Kalkulam taluk in Kanniyakumari district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri passed the order on a public interest litigation petition filed by T. K. Ramesh Kumar of Kanniyakumari district. The petitioner said that the temple was more than 1000 years old. He said that the land was classified as ‘Government Poramboke Temple’ and later mistakenly classified as ‘Government Poramboke School’. The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department had requested the Revenue officials to restore the original classification.

Under these circumstances, steps were being taken to construct a school building on the temple land, he said. Therefore, the petitioner sought an interim injunction restraining the authorities concerned from going ahead with the construction of the school building on the temple land.