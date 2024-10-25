GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC orders interim injunction restraining authorities from transferring land of Thanjavur sanatorium

Published - October 25, 2024 10:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered an interim injunction restraining the authorities from transferring any portion of land of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Tuberculosis Sanatorium Hospital in Sengipatti in Thanjavur district till further orders.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri passed the order on the public interest litigation petition filed by A. Devadoss of Sengipatti. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to ensure that the hospital and its campus be used only for medical and public health purposes.

The petitioner said that the sanatorium was established under The Tamil Nadu Tuberculosis Sanatoria (Regulation of Building) Act, 1947, and the foundation stone was laid in memory of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

The hospital was inaugurated in 1951. A total of 488 acres of land was allotted exclusively for the hospital. The institution serves as an important centre for treatment of tuberculosis.

In this backdrop, out of the 488 acres of land allotted for the hospital in Sengipatti and Palayapatti (South) village part, about 50 acres were acquired by the government in 2000. Thereafter, 103 acres were acquired for Tamil Nadu Small Industries and Development Corporation, and 35 acres for establishing a Government Engineering College in 2014.

After that about 80 acres of land was identified and allotted for setting up a Food Processing Park. A total of 268 acres have been acquired. This April, it was announced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly that land would be acquired for setting up the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu industries at Sengipatti and Palayapatti (South). If the remaining land was acquired for industrial purposes, then it will not be possible to provide treatment to the patients, the petitioner said.

