HC orders interim injunction on new drinking water borewell project

December 12, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered an interim injunction on a new drinking water borewell project being implemented along the Kollidam riverbed at Anbil near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi ordered the interim injunction hearing a batch of petitions that sought a direction to restrain authorities from going ahead with the project. The petitioners said that the project would affect agriculture in the region and was against the interest of the agriculturalists. The court sought a report from the State and adjourned the hearing in the case by a week.

