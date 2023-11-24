HamberMenu
HC orders interim injunction on construction of library on playground

November 24, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered interim injunction on construction of a library on the Thiruvalluvar playground in Karur.

A Division Bench of Justices S. M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan observed that the proposed construction seems to be in violation of the Tamil Nadu Parks, Play-Fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1959.

The court was hearing the petition filed by S. Kaviyarasu of Puliyur in Karur district. The petitioner said that the students of schools and colleges located nearby utilised the playground for sports and cultural events. The residents were also using the playground for walking, running and jogging.

However, Karur Corporation had proposed to construct a library on the playground. Karur District Central Library was located nearby and there was no need to construct a new library, the petitioner said.

He said that the establishment of a library was essential and the authorities should take steps to establish a library in the southern part of the district so that the people could benefit as there were no libraries in that part of the district.

He said that the authorities proposed to construct the library on the Thiruvalluvar playground in violation of the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Parks, Play-Fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act and without proper sanction. He sought the direction to restrain the authorities concerned from going ahead with the construction of the library on the Thiruvalluvar playground. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till November 27.

