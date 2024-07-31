HC orders interim injunction on construction of food stalls in Sundaram Park

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered an interim injunction against construction of food stalls on Sundaram Park premises on the bunds of Vandiyur lake in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan took into account that the ongoing constructions for the stalls are being carried out without the permission of the Water Resources Department.

The court ordered an interim injunction restraining the Madurai Corporation from going ahead with the construction till further orders. It directed that commercial and non-commercial constructions for rejuvenation and beautification of the tank should be identified and verified, and a report should be filed by the authorities to the court.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by M. Pozhilan of K.K. Nagar, who said the lake was an eco-sensitive area. The construction of food stalls would result in contamination of the waterbody, he said.

The petitioner further said it was being carried out in violation of the Tamil Nadu Parks, Play Fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1959.

The court observed that it was a shocking revelation that the funds allocated for rejuvenation and beautification of the lake were being diverted to a commercial venture. Such construction would affect the eco-friendliness of the lake.

While the Corporation submitted that the construction was taken up only after the ‘no-objection’ certificate was granted by the Public Works Department, the State claimed that the ‘no-objection’ certificate had been granted for rejuvenation and beautification of the lake and not for commercial purposes.

The court directed the authorities to file a report in the case and adjourned the hearing by four weeks. The Vandiyur lake beautification project is under way at a cost of around ₹50 crore.