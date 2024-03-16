HC orders interim injunction against stone quarrying operations

March 16, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MADURAI

After the authorities sought additional time to file a report, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered an interim injunction against stone quarrying operations in Nattalam village in Vilavancode taluk in Kanniyakumari district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar granted an interim injunction. Earlier, the court had sought a report from the authorities on the public interest litigation petition filed by V. Paulraj of Mullanginavilai in Kanniyakumari district. The petitioner complained about indiscriminate stone quarrying in the district.

He said the quarries were violating the terms and conditions of the quarrying licence. The operators blasted stones, ignoring regulations. This caused noise and air pollution. The quarrying operations and transportation of materials were going on day and night and it affected not only the health of the people but also the agricultural activities in the region, he said.

The local residents had staged demonstrations and made several representations to the authorities concerned in this regard. However, no action was taken by them, the petitioner said.

Earlier, the court had directed the authorities to inspect the quarries and the adjacent areas. The court directed that drones could be used to get the footage of the sites and the authorities should submit a report along with photographs. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by four weeks.