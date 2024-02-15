GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC orders interim injunction against construction of sewage pit and discharging sewage into waterbody

February 15, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered an interim injunction against the construction of a sewage pit and discharging of sewage from Kodikulam, Narasingam and Othakadai panchayats into Vavvalthottam kulam in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices G. R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi passed the order on a public interest litigation petition filed by R. Santhamoorthy of Othakadai in Madurai district. The petitioner said that the waterbody was located near Yanaimalai, a protected monument.

He said that Vavvalthotam kulam was once a major source of drinking water and irrigation for the agricultural fields. Now, due to urbanisation, all the water channels have vanished and the nearby fields were also converted into residential houses. All the water channels feeding the waterbody had been either closed or converted into drainage channels carrying all types of solid and liquid wastes. The authorities were taking steps to discharge the sewage into the waterbody. This will not only pollute it, but also the groundwater, he said.

The authorities were constructing a pit to process the sewage and let it into the waterbody. It was a sewage pit only for namesake and advanced methods were not being followed, he said and pointed out that Ulaganeri and Rajagambeeram kanmois were also affected by the discharging of sewage.

The petitioner sought a direction to restrain the authorities from discharging the sewage into Vavvalthottam kulam, take appropriate action against the officials responsible for setting up the sewage pit and to restore the waterbody. The court adjourned the hearing.

