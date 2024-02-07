Madras HC orders interim injunction against construction of additional school building on land earmarked for park

February 07, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MADURAI

Hearing yet another public interest litigation petition that complained about a proposal by authorities to construct a building on a land earmarked for a park in Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered interim injunction against the move.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar, which was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by Anbu Nagar Mudhal Theru Kudiyirupor Nala Sangam, represented by its secretary D.R. Selvaganesan, ordered the interim injunction against the construction of an additional school building on the land earmarked for the park.

The petitioner said a representation was made to the authorities to maintain the park. If the request was ignored and the officials went ahead with the proposal to convert the park, the residents would be put to much hardship. It was the only lung space in the locality, the petitioner said.

The court adjourned the hearing in the case by eight weeks.

